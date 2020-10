Satellitenbilder beweisen: Türkische F-16 befinden sich in Aserbaidschan

There's also a larger aircraft on the Ganja apron, which we think is likely to be a CASA/IPTN CN-235 transport aircraft, also used by the Turkish Air Force. (It does resemble an Alenia C-27 too, but less likely to be in Azerbaijan due to its operators). https://t.co/wfrslsyv9tpic.twitter.com/z4EnFHtlcK