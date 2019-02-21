icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yt
Selbstmord ist nicht trendy: Burberry entschuldigt sich für Mode-Fauxpas

21.02.2019 • 10:54 Uhr
https://de.rt.com/1ta7
Quelle: www.globallookpress.com
"Selbstmord ist nicht trendy": Burberry entschuldigt sich für Mode-Fauxpas (Symbolbild)
Die britische Modemarke Burberry hat sich für einen modischen Fehlgriff entschuldigt, nachdem sie bei der London Fashion Week ein Kapuzenshirt mit einer darauf gebundenen Schlinge präsentiert hatte. Der Hoodie wurde am Sonntag als Teil von Burberrys neuer Kollektion gezeigt und sorgte für viel Empörung im Netz. Erst nachdem sich ein Model, das auch bei der Show mitlief, dadurch verletzt zeigte, wurde das Stück aus dem Sortiment gezogen.

Das Model Liz Kennedy beschwerte sich via Instagram bei den Veranstaltern und erklärte, dass "Selbstmord nicht trendy" sei. Sie gab zu, dass auch ihre Familie Erfahrung mit Selbstmord gemacht hatte. "Ich schäme mich, Teil der Show gewesen zu sein", fügte Kennedy hinzu. Die Marke habe ihr zunächst lediglich empfohlen, "einen Brief zu schreiben". Nachdem auch andere kritische Stimmen laut wurden, entschuldigten sich die Vertreter des Modehauses schließlich für die Selbstmord-Anspielung: "Wir werden darüber nachdenken, daraus lernen und alle notwendigen Maßnahmen ergreifen, um sicherzustellen, dass dies nicht noch einmal passiert", schrieb Firmenchef Marco Gobbetti. Der Modeschaffende Riccardo Tisci, der die Idee für die Schlinge hatte, soll von einem maritimen Thema inspiriert worden sein und nicht an Selbstmord gedacht haben.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

@burberry @riccardotisci17 Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates world wide. Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either. There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck. A massive brand like Burberry who is typically considered commercial and classy should not have overlooked such an obvious resemblance. I left my fitting extremely triggered after seeing this look (even though I did not wear it myself). Feeling as though I was right back where I was when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family. Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room. I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was “it’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself” well I’m sorry but this is an issue bigger than myself. The issue is not about me being upset, there is a bigger picture here of what fashion turns a blind eye to or does to gain publicity. A look so ignorantly put together and a situation so poorly handled. I am ashamed to have been apart of the show. #burberry. I did not post this to disrespect the designer or the brand but to simply express an issue I feel very passionate about.

Публикация от 🦎 (@liz.kennedy_)

Nach Rassismus-Vorwürfen: Gucci zieht Pullover von Markt zurück

