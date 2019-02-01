Wegen drohender Abschiebung: Kirche hält 96-Tage Gottesdienst

Eine Kirche in den Haag hielt einen 96-tägigen Gottesdienst, um eine Flüchtlingsfamilie aus Armenien vor der Abschiebung zu schützen. Laut lokalem Gesetz darf die Polizei während des Gottesdienstes nicht in die Kirche eindringen.

Familie Tamrazyan, die aus den Eltern und drei Kindern besteht, ist im Jahr 2010 aus politischen Gründen in die Niederlande geflohen. Ende des Jahres 2018 wurde ihr Asylantrag abgelehnt. Die Familie sollte abgeschoben werden. Doch eine evangelische Kirche in den Haag hat einen Ausweg gefunden und den Asylsuchenden Obdach gewährt. Rund um die Uhr wurde dort Gottesdienst gehalten, die Pfarrer wechselten sich ab. Nun hat die niederländische Regierung den Flüchtlingen erlaubt, im Land zu bleiben. Die Familie dankte auf Twitter allen, die sie unterstützt und am Non-Stop-Gottesdienst teilgenommen haben.

Hierbij willen we iedereen hartelijk bedanken die bijgedragen heeft aan dit wonderlijke #kerkasielBethel



We hebben het samen gedragen, met álle vrijwilligers, voorgangers, bezoekers etc #kinderpardonpic.twitter.com/5qXeHjm2G4 — Hayarpi (@hayarpi_3) 30. Januar 2019

