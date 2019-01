Baby mit ungewöhnlich langen und dichten Kopfhaaren wird zu Shampoo-Modell

世界の友達にもシェアしてね!

Here is the English ver!

This is lovely story about #babychanco , a baby with unique hair.

If everyone can learn to love their differences, this world may become a much nicer place.#pantene#HairWeGo#パンテーン#さあこの髪で行こうpic.twitter.com/7GjhYk8u0M