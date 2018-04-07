Tanker rammt Haus an Bosporus und legt Schifffahrt unter Fatih-Sultan-Mehmet-Brücke lahm
Warum die unter maltesischer Flagge fahrende "Vitaspirit" auf den Kai im asiatischen Teil der Stadt aufprallte, war zunächst nicht klar. Zu der Unfallstelle eilten sofort Rettungskräfte und Schlepper. Das Gelände wurde breiträumig evakuiert. Das Gebäude stürzte teilweise ein. Nach einigen Angaben soll das Ruder des Schiffs kaputtgegangen sein. (Hürriyet Daily News/Yeni Şafak)
Moments of gigantic Tanker bumping into a mansion at the Bosphrous. pic.twitter.com/qZrtxvMuZz— EHA News (@eha_news) 7. April 2018
A Malta-flagged tankercrashed into a seaside mansion on the #Bosphorus Strait in #Istanbul— Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) 7. April 2018
The crash occurred after the tanker's rudder reportedly was locked.
There is no casualties according to the initial reports. The Bosphorus was bilateral closed to the naval traffic
📸 pic.twitter.com/837MKIEnlf
