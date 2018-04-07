Münster: Auto rast in Menschenmenge - Polizei spricht von Attentat

Newsticker

Tanker rammt Haus an Bosporus und legt Schifffahrt unter Fatih-Sultan-Mehmet-Brücke lahm

7.04.2018 • 16:37 Uhr
https://de.rt.com/1gfp
Tanker rammt Haus an Bosporus und legt Schifffahrt unter Fatih-Sultan-Mehmet-Brücke lahm
Quelle: Reuters
Tanker rammt Haus an Bosporus und legt Schifffahrt unter Fatih-Sultan-Mehmet-Brücke lahm (Archivbild)
Am Samstag hat ein Tanker eine am Bosporus gelegene Villa gerammt. Der Vorfall ereignete sich unweit der Fatih-Sultan-Mehmet-Brücke in Istanbul. Nach Angaben des Nachrichtenportals "Hürriyet Daily News" wurde bei dem Vorfall niemand verletzt. Für einige Zeit wurde der Schiffsverkehr in beiden Richtungen gesperrt.

Warum die unter maltesischer Flagge fahrende "Vitaspirit" auf den Kai im asiatischen Teil der Stadt aufprallte, war zunächst nicht klar. Zu der Unfallstelle eilten sofort Rettungskräfte und Schlepper. Das Gelände wurde breiträumig evakuiert. Das Gebäude stürzte teilweise ein. Nach einigen Angaben soll das Ruder des Schiffs kaputtgegangen sein. (Hürriyet Daily News/Yeni Şafak)

Mehr zum Thema - Fähre rammt Hafenmole auf Gran Canaria

Tags: , ,
Top ArtikelTop Videos
1
Sex, Drugs & Refugees: Wie der Traum von Europa über Nacht platzt
2
Ost-Ghuta: Abzug der Islamisten verläuft schleppend - und sie hinterlassen verbrannte Erde
3
Handelsstreit zwischen USA und China bedroht deutsche Firmen
4
Familiennachzug: CSU droht den Sozialdemokraten mit Ende der Koalition
5
USA gaben 60 Millionen Dollar für nicht funktionsfähiges Stromnetz in Afghanistan aus
1
LIVE: UN-Sicherheitsrat trifft sich, um den Skripal-Vergiftungsfall zu erörtern
2
Ausweisungsfrist rückt näher: Busse verlassen US-Botschaft in Moskau
3
Mazedonien: Hunderte protestieren gegen Ausweisung von russischem Diplomaten im Fall Skripal
4
Syrien: Parkour-Profis können im befreiten Aleppo wieder ihr Lieblingshobby pflegen
5
LIVE: Russlands ständiger Vertreter der OPCW hält Pressekonferenz nach Sitzung zum Skripal-Fall
Der Fehlende Part
Europäischer Bundesstaat – Aufgabe nationaler Souveränität?
Lesen Sie auch auf unserer Webseite
RT Deutsch
© 2005 - 2018