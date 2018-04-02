Modezeitschrift Vogue schreibt Geschichte mit erstem Model in Hidschab als Covergirl
"Für Vogue ist der Augenblick gekommen, das zu tun, was es immer am besten getan hat: Eine kühne Vision davon anzubieten, wie die Zukunft aussehen kann - und soll", zitiert das Blatt den Chefredakteur des britischen Vogue-Ablegers, Edward Enninful. Neben Aden zeigt das Titelbild der Mai-Ausgabe acht weitere Models, die im scharfen Kontrast zueinander stehen. "Sogar noch vor fünf Jahren – und ganz bestimmt vor zehn oder 20 Jahren – hätten Mädels auf einem solchen Gruppencover nicht so wie diese jungen Frauen ausgesehen", fuhr Enninful fort. "Doch einer der größten Fortschritte der vergangenen Monate in der Fashion-Industrie ist die Annahme des Konzepts, das mein ganzes Berufsleben bestimmt hat – die Vielfältigkeit", schlussfolgerte er.
"Like so many industries in recent months, fashion has found itself at an important crossroads. At the world’s great design houses, at photographic studios, at fashion weeks and in the offices of magazines such as mine at #BritishVogue, crucial questions have been asked about working practices, safety and respect. Stock has been taken and safeguards to the way we operate have been made..." editor-in-chief @Edward_Enninful writes in his editor's letter for May Vogue. "Yet as a new mood begins to take hold – one that will only enrich and enliven creativity in fashion – I also believe that the time has come for us to look forward. In short, it is a moment for Vogue to do what it has always done best: to offer a bold vision of what the future can – and should – look like." For the May issue, nine models each changing the face of the fashion industry in their own way are photographed by @CraigMcDeanStudio with styling by Enninful for the cover story. From L to R: @vittoceretti, @Halima, @adutakech, @LaFaretta, @Palomija, @Pazhatu, @mulan_bae, @fransummers and @selenaforrest. Story by @ellie_pithers, make-up by @diane.kendal, hair by @orlandopita and nails by @megumiyamamotonyc. On newsstands April 6. Read Enninful's letter in full, plus how to subscribe to #NewVogue all at the link in bio
