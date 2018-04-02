Modezeitschrift Vogue schreibt Geschichte mit erstem Model in Hidschab als Covergirl

Zum ersten Mal seit seiner Gründung im Jahre 1916 ist ein Model mit der traditionellen muslimischen Kopfbedeckung – einem Hidschab – auf der Titelseite der britischen Ausgabe des Modemagazins Vogue erschienen. Die 20-jährige Kenianerin Halima Aden genoss immense Begeisterung von Internet-Nutzern – die Publikation des Covers auf Instagram sammelte fast 30.000 Likes innerhalb eines Tages, berichtete die Zeitung Independent.

"Für Vogue ist der Augenblick gekommen, das zu tun, was es immer am besten getan hat: Eine kühne Vision davon anzubieten, wie die Zukunft aussehen kann - und soll", zitiert das Blatt den Chefredakteur des britischen Vogue-Ablegers, Edward Enninful. Neben Aden zeigt das Titelbild der Mai-Ausgabe acht weitere Models, die im scharfen Kontrast zueinander stehen. "Sogar noch vor fünf Jahren – und ganz bestimmt vor zehn oder 20 Jahren – hätten Mädels auf einem solchen Gruppencover nicht so wie diese jungen Frauen ausgesehen", fuhr Enninful fort. "Doch einer der größten Fortschritte der vergangenen Monate in der Fashion-Industrie ist die Annahme des Konzepts, das mein ganzes Berufsleben bestimmt hat – die Vielfältigkeit", schlussfolgerte er.

Mehr zum Thema - Von muslimischer Säbelfechterin inspiriert: Erste Barbie mit Hidschab kommt auf den Markt