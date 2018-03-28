Newsticker

"Sie sehen ganz normal aus": Ex-Paralympionikin soll für Airline ihre Behinderung nachweisen

28.03.2018 • 17:59 Uhr
Die ehemalige englische Paralympia-Leichtathletikerin Sophia Warner hat vor ihrem Flug mit der britischen Billigairline EasyJet eine erniedrigende Situation durchgemacht. Als die 43-Jährige die Hilfe des Personals beanspruchen wollte, wurde sie gezwungen, ihre körperliche Behinderung zu belegen.

Die Teilnehmerin der Sommer-Paralympics 2012 in London leidet von Geburt an an Zerebralparese, was die Beweglichkeit ihrer Beine sowie ihres linken Armes deutlich einschränkt, schreibt die Zeitung Mirror. Nach dem Vorfall gab Warner zu, den Flug in Tränen verbracht zu haben. "Sie haben mir gesagt: 'Sie sehen ganz normal aus. Warum brauchen Sie Hilfe?'", teilte sie ihre Gefühle in ihrem Twitter-Account mit und bezeichnete das Geschehene als "über alle Maßen verheerend".

Später brachte EasyJet Warner ihre Entschuldigungen vor.

