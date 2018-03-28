"Sie sehen ganz normal aus": Ex-Paralympionikin soll für Airline ihre Behinderung nachweisen
Die Teilnehmerin der Sommer-Paralympics 2012 in London leidet von Geburt an an Zerebralparese, was die Beweglichkeit ihrer Beine sowie ihres linken Armes deutlich einschränkt, schreibt die Zeitung Mirror. Nach dem Vorfall gab Warner zu, den Flug in Tränen verbracht zu haben. "Sie haben mir gesagt: 'Sie sehen ganz normal aus. Warum brauchen Sie Hilfe?'", teilte sie ihre Gefühle in ihrem Twitter-Account mit und bezeichnete das Geschehene als "über alle Maßen verheerend".
I’ve not complained on twitter before. The order to publicly prove my disability incident by @easyJet yesterday was beyond devastating.😪— Sophia Warner (@SprintingSophia) 27. März 2018
I was told ‘you look completely normal. Why do you need help’ I cried all the way home. I don’t even know where to begin with a complaint. 😪— Sophia Warner (@SprintingSophia) 27. März 2018
Später brachte EasyJet Warner ihre Entschuldigungen vor.
I'm really sorry to hear this Sophia. Thomas from our executive support team has tried to contact you today. He is going to send you an email which has his contact details. If you can give me a suitable time for him to call back, I will pass this on for you. Thanks, Margaret— easyJet (@easyJet) 27. März 2018
