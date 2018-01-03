Nordamerika

Feuer in Clinton-Residenz

3.01.2018 • 21:58 Uhr
https://de.rt.com/1co5
Feuer in Clinton-Residenz
Quelle: Reuters
Hillary und Bill Clinton vor ihrer Residenz in Chappaqua, New York, USA, 6. Januar 2000.
Am Mittwoch brach ein Feuer in der Clinton-Residenz in Chappaqua (New York) aus. Über die Ursache und das Ausmaß des Schadens ist bisher nichts bekannt. Berichte über Verletzte gibt es nicht. Die Nachricht veranlasste Nutzer der sozialen Medien zu sarkastischen Kommentaren.

Seit 1999 besitzen die Clintons das Anwesen in der 15. Old House Lane in Chappaqua, New York. Am Mittwoch brach dort ein Feuer aus. Unbestätigt sind Berichte, dass dies in einem der fünf Schlafzimmer entstand. Zum Kaufzeitpunkt war das 1889 errichtete Anwesen 1,7 Millionen Dollar wert. Im Jahr 2016 erwarben die Clintons auch das Nachbarhaus für 1,16 Millionen Dollar. Berichte über Verletzte gibt es nicht. Das Feuer konnte gelöscht werden.  

Rettungsfahrzeuge vor Ort: 

Reaktionen aus dem Netz: 

Mehr lesen - Clinton-Emails: US-Kongress droht FBI und Justizministerium rechtliche Schritte an [Video]

Tags: , , , , ,
Top ArtikelTop Videos
1
Deutscher Fake News-Meister 2017: Titel geht an BILD und deren Chefredakteur Julian Reichelt
2
Neuer ARD-Vorsitzender Wilhelm fordert GEZ-Erhöhung: "Uns fehlen sonst drei Milliarden Euro"
3
Geopolitischer Schniedelvergleich: "Mein Atomwaffenknopf ist größer"
4
Israelischer Geheimdienst: "Führung im Iran sitzt - noch - fest im Sattel"
5
Bandera-Gedenkmärsche in der Ukraine: Kriegsverbrecher wäre am Neujahrstag 109 Jahre alt geworden
1
Lawrow grillt britischen Außenminister, bis der stottert: "Sie haben sich das alles nur ausgedacht"
2
Aleppo: Tausende feiern Jahrestag der Befreiung - "Wir sind sehr glücklich über diesen Sieg"
3
Die Droh-Rede der USA vor den UN in ganzer Länge - "Wir werden uns jedes Land merken"
4
„Weil Muslime schlecht behandelt werden“ - Attentäter von Melbourne erklärt nach Festnahme Tatmotiv
5
Algerien: Islamist zerstört Brüste und Gesicht antiker Statue
Der Fehlende Part
Auf den Spuren des WTC7 - Dr. Daniele Ganser im Gespräch
Lesen Sie auch auf unserer Webseite
RT Deutsch
© 2005 - 2018