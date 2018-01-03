Feuer in Clinton-Residenz
Seit 1999 besitzen die Clintons das Anwesen in der 15. Old House Lane in Chappaqua, New York. Am Mittwoch brach dort ein Feuer aus. Unbestätigt sind Berichte, dass dies in einem der fünf Schlafzimmer entstand. Zum Kaufzeitpunkt war das 1889 errichtete Anwesen 1,7 Millionen Dollar wert. Im Jahr 2016 erwarben die Clintons auch das Nachbarhaus für 1,16 Millionen Dollar. Berichte über Verletzte gibt es nicht. Das Feuer konnte gelöscht werden.
Rettungsfahrzeuge vor Ort:
#BREAKING PHOTO: Emergency vehicles on Old House Lane responding to fire at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Home in Chappaqua, NY. pic.twitter.com/8rkQ6x0SLp— BREAKING NEWS (@NewsAlertHQ) January 3, 2018
Reaktionen aus dem Netz:
If it's the bathroom server, just pee on it. https://t.co/Ctx1tEpEnn— Mike (@ThePantau) January 3, 2018
Hopefully this isnt serious because the captions in my head are priceless. https://t.co/x1VO6emk8W— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 3, 2018
There goes the hard drives. https://t.co/3tbwtHeMz5— RBe (@RBPundit) January 3, 2018
Relax, everyone, Hillary’s campaign press staff is on-scene at the fire in Chappaqua. pic.twitter.com/bsVg8tx3Gh— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 3, 2018
