Quelle: Reuters Kurioser Untertitel-Fehler: Britischer Politiker gegen Batman als Premierminister (im Bild: Michael Gove)

Schlechte Nachrichten für alle Batman-Fans: Der Superheld wird niemals britischer Premierminister sein, wenn es nach dem britischen Umweltminister und Brexit-Befürworter Michael Gove geht. "No way can this country ever allow that man to be our Prime Minister" (zu Deutsch: Unser Land wird es diesem Mann niemals erlauben, unser Premierminister zu sein), sagte Gove in seiner Rede über Jeremy Corbyn. Die BBC-Untertitelfunktion erkannte "that man" aber als "Batman" und das Netz amüsierte sich.