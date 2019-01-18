icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yt
Kurioser Untertitel-Fehler: Britischer Politiker gegen Batman als Premierminister

18.01.2019 • 16:55 Uhr
Kurioser Untertitel-Fehler: Britischer Politiker gegen Batman als Premierminister
Quelle: Reuters
Kurioser Untertitel-Fehler: Britischer Politiker gegen Batman als Premierminister (im Bild: Michael Gove)
Schlechte Nachrichten für alle Batman-Fans: Der Superheld wird niemals britischer Premierminister sein, wenn es nach dem britischen Umweltminister und Brexit-Befürworter Michael Gove geht. "No way can this country ever allow that man to be our Prime Minister" (zu Deutsch: Unser Land wird es diesem Mann niemals erlauben, unser Premierminister zu sein), sagte Gove in seiner Rede über Jeremy Corbyn. Die BBC-Untertitelfunktion erkannte "that man" aber als "Batman" und das Netz amüsierte sich.

"Ist Jeremy Corbyn also Batman? Das macht Sinn", scherzte eine Twitter-Userin. "Falls sich jemand fragte, wie die Politik in Großbritannien gerade läuft: #BatmanForPM ist derzeit DER Trend bei Twitter", kommentierte ein anderer. "Er hat meine Stimme", twitterten auch viele Nutzer.

