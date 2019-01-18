Kurioser Untertitel-Fehler: Britischer Politiker gegen Batman als Premierminister
"Ist Jeremy Corbyn also Batman? Das macht Sinn", scherzte eine Twitter-Userin. "Falls sich jemand fragte, wie die Politik in Großbritannien gerade läuft: #BatmanForPM ist derzeit DER Trend bei Twitter", kommentierte ein anderer. "Er hat meine Stimme", twitterten auch viele Nutzer.
The BBC's news coverage is more fantasy than fact at the best of times!— Anonymous Bloke (@anonymous_bloke) 16. Januar 2019
In case anyone was wondering how things are going the UK politically, #BatmanForPM is currently trending on Twitter... pic.twitter.com/TKOYqfVIHe— Flintlocks and Fireballs (@FlintlocksDnD) 17. Januar 2019
He has my vote! pic.twitter.com/0sgz4XHRHc— Stev (@beebeec24) 16. Januar 2019
