Ukrainische Fußballfans tragen bei Spiel T-Shirts mit Hitler-Porträt

Disturbing! @UEFA should follow up & punish #Ukraine for allowing so called "fans" from #Vorskla#Poltava to wear #Nazi#Hitler t-shirts. It took place today in #Chernihiv in Ukrainian Premier League. The match was between FC Desna Chernihiv vs FC Vorskla Poltava. #soccer#EU#UNpic.twitter.com/X7jK4knttK