Trump kritisiert Enthüllungsbuch über sich und verspricht, "ein echtes Buch" zu schreiben

11.09.2018 • 12:54 Uhr
Quelle: Reuters
Der US-Präsident Donald Trump hat das neue Buch des Journalisten Bob Woodward schaff kritisiert und als "Scherz" und "Fiktion" bezeichnet. Außerdem versprach Trump, ein "echtes Buch" über seine Präsidentschaft zu schreiben. "Das Buch von Woodward ist ein Scherz und noch ein Angriff auf mich im Strom von Angriffen, mit nun widerlegten nicht genannten und anonymen Quellen", schrieb Trump auf seinem Twitter-Profil. "Ich werde ein echtes Buch schreiben", fügte er hinzu.

Das Buch von Woodward "Fear: Trump in the White House" (zu Deutsch: "Furcht: Trump im Weißen Haus" kommt in Handel an diesem Dienstag und ist bereits der Bestseller bei der Online-Handelsplattform Amazon.

Der Fehlende Part
Psychotherapeut Dr. Maaz zu Chemnitz: Spaltung ist ein primitiver Abwehrmechanismus
