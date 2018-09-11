Trump kritisiert Enthüllungsbuch über sich und verspricht, "ein echtes Buch" zu schreiben
Das Buch von Woodward "Fear: Trump in the White House" (zu Deutsch: "Furcht: Trump im Weißen Haus" kommt in Handel an diesem Dienstag und ist bereits der Bestseller bei der Online-Handelsplattform Amazon.
The Woodward book is a Joke - just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources. Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10. September 2018
