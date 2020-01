"Propheten des Untergangs": Trump und Thunberg in Davos

SUPERB! At #Davos@realDonaldTrump denounces "the prophets of (#ClimateEmergency) doom..."

But they're not "socialists" they're like brownshirts to help achieve the Plunder+Control goals of billionaire funders #Soros+#BillGates &c with

a new #Reichstag fire, #AustraliaBushfireshttps://t.co/idrwM7Ad0M