Antikörper-Cocktail zur COVID-19-Behandlung erhält Notfallzulassung in USA

#FDA grants emergency use auth for Regeneron combo of two IV monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab & imdevimab, for outpts 12+ yrs w/ mild to mod #COVID19 at high risk of progressing to severe. NOT for inpatients or those requiring O2 due to #coronavirus. https://t.co/PPAuRqp8e2pic.twitter.com/w6GnzcY6Mb