Echtes Werk von Vincent van Gogh in US-Kunstmuseum bestätigt

Have you heard? The Wadsworth's Vincent Van Gogh "Vase with Poppies" c. 1886 is authenticated. Today we announce it's a Van Gogh without a doubt. Check out Martin Bailey's https://t.co/E1Ke2jZabu, and Susan Dunne's https://t.co/4Y1tTffoBn for more. pic.twitter.com/m7o5SLY0rD