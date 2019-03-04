Belgien: Radrennveranstalter bremsen Frauen aus, die Männer trotz Vorsprung einholen
Als das 123 km lange Rennen von Gent nach Ninove wieder aufgenommen wurde, durfte die 27-Jährige mit einem Vorsprung vor ihren Kolleginnen starten. Sie schaffte es aber nicht mehr unter die Topplatzierten und landete auf Platz 74. Die Niederländerin Chantal Blaak konnte das Rennen für sich entscheiden.
Today was the first spring classic in Belgium. I attacked after 7km, and was alone in the break for around 30km...but then a awkward moment happend and I almost saw the back of the men's peloton... May the other women and me were to fast or the men to slow🙈 After the neutralization, I was caught up again and finished the race on the 74th place. 🚴🏻♀️ #bigla #chapter2 #endura #ohn #ohn19 #ohnwomen #roadrace #springclassic #sheridesroad #sufferfest #womenpower 📸: @velofocus
Not there, so can‘t tell. But before everybody swings the hammer of „Sexism!“: It could also just be due to road closures later on. There‘s many things to calculate when making such a decision! (A mistake of the organisers was to start both races that close after each other.)— Felix Mattis (@felixmattis) 2 марта 2019 г.
