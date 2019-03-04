icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yt
Belgien: Radrennveranstalter bremsen Frauen aus, die Männer trotz Vorsprung einholen

4.03.2019 • 18:59 Uhr
Quelle: www.globallookpress.com
Beim prestigeträchtigen Radrennen Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgien starteten die Frauen zehn Minuten nach den Männern, damit sich die Sportler nicht gegenseitig behinderten. Als die Schweizerin Nicole Hanselmann ordentlich Gas gab und nach 35 Kilometern die Männergruppe beinahe einholte, beschlossen die Veranstalter kurzerhand, alle Athletinnen für einige Minuten zu stoppen, um den Abstand zwischen den beiden Gruppen wiederherzustellen. Hanselmann zeigte sich nach dem Rennen enttäuscht.

Als das 123 km lange Rennen von Gent nach Ninove wieder aufgenommen wurde, durfte die 27-Jährige mit einem Vorsprung vor ihren Kolleginnen starten. Sie schaffte es aber nicht mehr unter die Topplatzierten und landete auf Platz 74. Die Niederländerin Chantal Blaak konnte das Rennen für sich entscheiden.

