Escape Game als Live-Sendung: Radiomoderator verbringt eingesperrt knapp 30 Stunden vor Mikro

20.02.2019 • 15:56 Uhr
Escape Game als Live-Sendung: Radiomoderator verbringt eingesperrt knapp 30 Stunden vor Mikro
Ein BBC-Moderator hat es nach fast 30 Stunden geschafft, sein Studio zu verlassen. Greg James nahm an einer Show des Senders Radio 1 teil, bei der er in einem Senderaum eingesperrt wurde und mit Hilfe von Zuhörern in Echtzeit einen sechsstelligen Zahlencode herausfinden musste, um wieder frei zu kommen. Das sei die "abstruseste" Erfahrung seines Lebens gewesen, erklärte der Moderator nach dem Escape Game.

Viele Hinweise drehten sich um die Tätigkeit des TV-Küchenchefs Ainsley Harriott, dessen Fan Greg James ist. Außerdem bekam der Radiomoderator einige Tipps in Form von Melodien. Um auf eine Frage zu antworten, musste der Ansager sogar eine begeisterte Anhängerin seiner "Breakfast Show" namens Claudia kontaktieren. Am Ende der Sendung bedankte sich Greg James bei allen Zuhörern, die ihm aus dem Raum halfen. (On The Radio/Evening Standard)

