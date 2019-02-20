Escape Game als Live-Sendung: Radiomoderator verbringt eingesperrt knapp 30 Stunden vor Mikro
Viele Hinweise drehten sich um die Tätigkeit des TV-Küchenchefs Ainsley Harriott, dessen Fan Greg James ist. Außerdem bekam der Radiomoderator einige Tipps in Form von Melodien. Um auf eine Frage zu antworten, musste der Ansager sogar eine begeisterte Anhängerin seiner "Breakfast Show" namens Claudia kontaktieren. Am Ende der Sendung bedankte sich Greg James bei allen Zuhörern, die ihm aus dem Raum halfen. (On The Radio/Evening Standard)
And here’s how it was done...— Greg James (@gregjames) 19. Februar 2019
I work with the most extraordinary team of people. My god they’re good. Hope you enjoyed the nonsense!#R1EscapeRoompic.twitter.com/gmywM3WQUm
YOU DID IT! 🙌🔓@gregjames was blindfolded in the middle of his Radio 1 Breakfast Show before being taken to the #R1EscapeRoom and locked in until YOU helped him find the code.— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) 19. Februar 2019
Nearly 30 hours later he is OUT and how it happened will blow your mind! THANK YOU 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BBFKT9mCc1
