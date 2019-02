Grabstätte von Karl Marx in London erneut geschändet

Thoroughly based protestors daubed counter-communist messages on the grave of Karl Marx in Highgate Cemetery, London. This follows an incident earlier this month when the marble gravestone was damaged with a hammer.



👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/9zhzemAhfC