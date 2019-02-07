US-Gewichtheber-Verband lässt Transgenderfrauen nicht an Frauen-Wettbewerben zu
So weisen Transgenderfrauen beispielsweise stärker entwickelte Muskelstrukturen auf, die nicht durch Hormontherapie und medizinische Testosteronsenkung geändert werden können. Der Verband betonte, dass die neue Regel die Rechte von Transgender-Athleten nicht verletze. In einer offiziellen Stellungnahme heißt es, dass diese Regeln im Sport genauso angewendet werden sollen wie beispielsweise die Altersbeschränkung: "Nein, Sie werden nicht diskriminiert, wenn Sie ein 40-jähriger Student sind, der nicht an einem Sportturnier für Schüler teilnehmen darf. Nein, wir diskriminieren Ihre 7-jährige Tochter nicht, indem wir sie nicht antreten lassen. Es sind einfach die Regeln dieses Sports, an die sich alle halten müssen, wenn wir faire Bedingungen haben wollen".
Menschenrechtsanwälte werfen dem Verband die Verletzung von Antidiskriminierungsgesetzen vor. Ilhan Omar, Anwältin eines Transgender-Athleten, forderte die Staatsanwaltschaft des US-Staates Minnesota auf, den Fall zu prüfen. Ihre Mandantin, JayCee Cooper darf an keinen Frauenwettkämpfen teilnehmen. Sie hofft aber, dass der Sportverband seine Regeln in Bezug auf Transgender-Personen ändern wird.
@uspaminnesota State Champion, State Record in Bench, best overall lifter. And still a bittersweet victory. I’m so proud of how far I’ve come with lifting but sad and dismayed about how much I’ve had to fight to make it happen. Thank you @uspapower for giving me the opportunity to compete when others would not. When @usapowerlifting /USAPL, a different federation, made me ineligible to compete and I was informed by the TUEC chair that “Male-to-female transgenders are not allowed to compete as females in our static strength sport as it is a direct competitive advantage.” I was gutted for numerous reasons. I followed the @olympics committee rules that were adopted into @theipf constitution, the constitution from the international governing body for USAPL. I declared my gender for sporting purposes (There’s a big fat F on my member card, license, passport, etc.) I submitted 5 test results spanning 2016 to present showing that my testosterone levels have been and continue to be significantly under the guidelines. I agreed to further testing. I watched as friends competed in the @usa_powerlifting_mn Bench State Champs unimpeded. I saw them celebrating their triumphs and bonding with their teams all while knowing that I wasn’t competing with them because I am trans, and that is a cause for concern for some folks. According to the USAPL “individuals having gone through male puberty confer an unfair competitive advantage over non-transgender females due to increased bone density and muscle mass from pubertal exposure to testosterone” Again, this is not a policy you can look up, this is what was handed down by USAPL folks via email. Not to make this the point, but seriously, I wouldn’t have won USAPL Bench States, even if I PR-ed. Im not going to be going after @bubblypowerlifter ‘s records anytime soon (serious props to the lifter who can someday, trans or not. I do hope it’s a trans person!) I’m just an athlete grinding in the gym day in/out trying to see what I can do. (cont. in comments)
