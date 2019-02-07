US-Gewichtheber-Verband lässt Transgenderfrauen nicht an Frauen-Wettbewerben zu

Der US-Gewichtheber-Verband hat entschieden, Transgender-Athleten die Teilnahme bei Frauenwettkämpfen zu verweigern, um die Fairness in der Konkurrenz sicherzustellen. Die Organisation stellte fest, dass Transgender-Personen, die von Männern zu Frauen gewechselt sind, aufgrund ihrer natürlichen anatomischen Struktur einen unfairen Vorteil gegenüber ihren weiblichen Konkurrenten genießen.

So weisen Transgenderfrauen beispielsweise stärker entwickelte Muskelstrukturen auf, die nicht durch Hormontherapie und medizinische Testosteronsenkung geändert werden können. Der Verband betonte, dass die neue Regel die Rechte von Transgender-Athleten nicht verletze. In einer offiziellen Stellungnahme heißt es, dass diese Regeln im Sport genauso angewendet werden sollen wie beispielsweise die Altersbeschränkung: "Nein, Sie werden nicht diskriminiert, wenn Sie ein 40-jähriger Student sind, der nicht an einem Sportturnier für Schüler teilnehmen darf. Nein, wir diskriminieren Ihre 7-jährige Tochter nicht, indem wir sie nicht antreten lassen. Es sind einfach die Regeln dieses Sports, an die sich alle halten müssen, wenn wir faire Bedingungen haben wollen".

Menschenrechtsanwälte werfen dem Verband die Verletzung von Antidiskriminierungsgesetzen vor. Ilhan Omar, Anwältin eines Transgender-Athleten, forderte die Staatsanwaltschaft des US-Staates Minnesota auf, den Fall zu prüfen. Ihre Mandantin, JayCee Cooper darf an keinen Frauenwettkämpfen teilnehmen. Sie hofft aber, dass der Sportverband seine Regeln in Bezug auf Transgender-Personen ändern wird.

