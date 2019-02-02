icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yt
Festnahme und Evakuierung am Flughafen von Brisbane

2.02.2019 • 13:39 Uhr
Festnahme und Evakuierung am Flughafen von Brisbane
Festnahme und Evakuierung am Flughafen von Brisbane (Archivbild)
Am Flughafen der ostaustralischen Stadt Brisbane hat die Polizei laut Medienberichten einen Mann niedergeschossen, nachdem er mit einem Messer und einer vermeintlichen Bombe gedroht hatte. Die Zeitung The Courier Mail berichtete online, der Mann sei mit einer Metallschachtel, aus der Drähte hervorlugten, in den Abflugbereich gegangen und habe gesagt, dies sei eine Bombe. Er habe laut Augenzeugen außerdem versucht, seine Ex-Frau niederzustechen.

Die Polizei des Bundesstaates Queensland teilte mit, dass ein Mann festgenommen wurde. Von den Polizisten und Passanten sei niemand verletzt worden. Sie bestätigte außerdem, dass der Flughafen evakuiert wurde. Der Flughafen teilte mit, er hoffe, so bald wie möglich zum Normalbetrieb zurückzukehren. Videos auf Twitter zeigten, wie Menschen aus dem Terminalbereich wegliefen. (dpa)

Mehr zum ThemaBombastische Schuhe: Flughafen Paris-Orly wegen extravagantem Haute-Couture-Stück geräumt

