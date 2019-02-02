Festnahme und Evakuierung am Flughafen von Brisbane
Die Polizei des Bundesstaates Queensland teilte mit, dass ein Mann festgenommen wurde. Von den Polizisten und Passanten sei niemand verletzt worden. Sie bestätigte außerdem, dass der Flughafen evakuiert wurde. Der Flughafen teilte mit, er hoffe, so bald wie möglich zum Normalbetrieb zurückzukehren. Videos auf Twitter zeigten, wie Menschen aus dem Terminalbereich wegliefen. (dpa)
@BrisbaneAirport reports of a man with a knife and a bomb threat? 😓 #BreakingNewspic.twitter.com/WzieQTCOeR— Eli (@Eli10835932) 2 февраля 2019 г.
#ALERT BRISBANE AIRPORT UPDATE; Specialist police have taken a man into custody. Police are currently conducting clearance searches of the International Terminal. No reported injuries to any members of the public or police. PSPA -emergency declaration remains in place. #alert— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) 2 февраля 2019 г.
The Australian Federal Police is managing the security matter and we hope to get back to normal operations as soon as possible. https://t.co/akvdQmrXVg— Brisbane Airport ✈️ (@BrisbaneAirport) 2 февраля 2019 г.
