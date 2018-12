Afghanische Luftwaffe tötet 28 IS-Kämpfer bei Operation in Provinz Nangarhar

28 ISIS insurgents including Sediq Yar, ISIS Intelligence in charge, 3 key commanders each, Sayed omer Shahid, Hadi Orakzai and Mawlavi Shahid Kunari were killed in ANA airstrikes on an ISIS hideout in Shalkhi village, Muhmand valley, Achin district of Nangarhar Province. pic.twitter.com/egnQKoksnd