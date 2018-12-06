icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yt
Herr der Ringe: Mann bietet seiner Braut gleich sechs Verlobungsringe an

6.12.2018 • 20:48 Uhr
Ein verliebter Mann aus Miami hat seiner Braut gleich sechs Verlobungsringe angeboten, damit sie sich einen ihrer Wahl aussuchen könne. Der 32-jährige Dennis Brown meinte, dass seine Freundin Atara Dallas mehr als nur einen Ring verdiene und kaufte gleich mehrere - in verschiedenen Formen und Größen.

Das war aber noch nicht alles: Das männliche Model ließ sich von einem Hochzeitsplaner beraten und bestellte einen Stylisten, einen Fotografen, einen Floristen sowie einen Designer, um den Verlobungstag unvergesslich zu machen. Die junge Frau sagte "ja", war allerdings – wie man den veröffentlichten Fotos entnehmen kann – von der Ringauswahl schockiert. 

Einige Internetnutzer machten sich über die großzügige Geste lustig und kommentierten, dass der Verlobte anscheinend den Geschmack seiner Geliebten nicht kennt und deshalb so viele Ringe gekauft hatte.

