Herr der Ringe: Mann bietet seiner Braut gleich sechs Verlobungsringe an
Das war aber noch nicht alles: Das männliche Model ließ sich von einem Hochzeitsplaner beraten und bestellte einen Stylisten, einen Fotografen, einen Floristen sowie einen Designer, um den Verlobungstag unvergesslich zu machen. Die junge Frau sagte "ja", war allerdings – wie man den veröffentlichten Fotos entnehmen kann – von der Ringauswahl schockiert.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
As a planner & designer, collaboration makes my heart sing. During this design process it was even more so near to my heart because I had full creative control of what designers, companies and individuals to collaborate with!!!!! More details showcasing their work to follow but please for now please give the below a round of applause!!!! Designer & Planner @themeit_inc Venue @penthouserw Photographer @natevealphotography Videographer @bricksgroup Props @soler_lina Florist @stgermainevents Makeup @mskalamazoo Hair @famouz_may Core Design Assistance @eventsbydetailedaffairs Drapery @justbydesign Linens @overthetoprentallinens Stationary @inkandelegance Glasswear & Flatwear @differentlookrentals @China & Acrylic Rentals @decoraeventrental Day of Assistance @iamteonnathompson @prettyface_by_kay Overall Assistant @xo.malikh Dress @windsor Suit @rasoolsmenswear Jewelry @Macy's Shoes @stevemadden Lunch @purehjuicebar Bride @ataradallas Groom @d.xperience
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
When I was given the opportunity to plan this amazing proposal...we started with the words....see below for the full love letter! Today, on your special day I had the pleasure of putting a smile on your face all day. For there is no greater gift that I could think to give you. A woman, whose heart is full of love and devotion to me, a woman whose loyalty to all those she loves stands unmatched, a woman whose generosity and willingness to help others around her flourish knows no depths, A woman who single handedly made me a believe that a soulmate, a lover, a prayer warrior, a confidant and a best friend could be wrapped up in one amazingly beautiful soul that was hand crafted for me...... That's why today I wanted to give you the greatest gift that I could ever give you......my heart and soul completley, unwavering and all yours......will you accept and hold my hand in yours through this journey?
Einige Internetnutzer machten sich über die großzügige Geste lustig und kommentierten, dass der Verlobte anscheinend den Geschmack seiner Geliebten nicht kennt und deshalb so viele Ringe gekauft hatte.
If a man proposes with 6 rings; he's indecisive hisself or he doesn't know me well. Either way it's a flag— Pav (@mynameisPav) 28. November 2018
Mehr zum Thema - Inder heiratet tote Freundin bei ihrem Begräbnis und schwört ewige Liebe