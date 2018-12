Beliebtes Fotomotiv in Amsterdam demontiert

.

The Left has gone Cookoo!



The leftist mayor of Amsterdam orders removal of the iconic red & white 'I Amsterdam' sign because she believes the letter 'i' was too 'egocentric'. What next, the mayor of Paris removes the Eifel Tower bcoz it's phallic?https://t.co/M73cKwt9hCpic.twitter.com/WBb7NQXJhg