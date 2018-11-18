Demokrat Andrew Gillum gibt bei Gouverneurswahl in Florida auf

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yt
18.11.2018 • 10:12 Uhr
Der Demokrat Andrew Gillum hat bei dem Gouverneursrennen in Florida seine Niederlage eingeräumt. Der 39-Jährige gratulierte seinem republikanischem Konkurrenten Ron DeSantis in einem am Samstag veröffentlichten Video zum Sieg bei der Wahl. Der afroamerikanische Politiker hatte bereits am Wahlabend in der vergangenen Woche aufgegeben, diese Entscheidung dann aber wieder zurückgenommen, weil das Ergebnis so knapp ausgefallen war.

Die Behörden ordneten eine maschinelle Nachzählung der Stimmen an. Diese endete am Donnerstag. Nach Medienberichten führte Ron DeSantis danach mit einem Abstand von rund 33.600 Stimmen. Das Rennen zwischen dem Demokraten und dem Republikaner stand unter einer besonderen Beobachtung, weil es als möglicherweise richtungsweisend für den Wahlkampf der Demokraten bei der Präsidentschaftswahl 2020 galt. (dpa)

