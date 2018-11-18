Demokrat Andrew Gillum gibt bei Gouverneurswahl in Florida auf
Die Behörden ordneten eine maschinelle Nachzählung der Stimmen an. Diese endete am Donnerstag. Nach Medienberichten führte Ron DeSantis danach mit einem Abstand von rund 33.600 Stimmen. Das Rennen zwischen dem Demokraten und dem Republikaner stand unter einer besonderen Beobachtung, weil es als möglicherweise richtungsweisend für den Wahlkampf der Demokraten bei der Präsidentschaftswahl 2020 galt. (dpa)
I want to congratulate @RonDeSantisFL on becoming the next Governor of the great state of Florida. My wife R. Jai and I could not be prouder of the way we ran this race. We could not be more thankful to my running mate, @ChrisKingFL and his wife Kristen.— Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) 17. November 2018
