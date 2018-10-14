Newsticker

Weltrekord bei Weinauktion in New York – 558.000 US-Dollar für Romanée Conti 1945

14.10.2018 • 13:44 Uhr
Weltrekord bei Weinauktion in New York – 558.000 US-Dollar für Romanée Conti 1945
Quelle: Reuters
Weltrekord bei Weinauktion in New York – 558.000 US-Dollar für Romanée Conti 1945 (Archivbild)
Bei einer Weinversteigerung in New York ist ein Weltrekord aufgestellt worden. Das Auktionshaus "Sotheby's" verkaufte eine Flasche Romanée Conti aus dem Jahr 1945 für 558.000 Dollar (umgerechnet knapp 483.000 Euro). Eine weitere Flasche derselben Burgundermarke wurde für 496.000 Dollar (umgerechnet knapp 430.000 Euro) ersteigert. Das Mindestgebot lag bei 22.000 Dollar (oder 19.000 Euro).

Die beiden Käufer wurden nicht bekanntgegeben. Der Wein stammte aus dem Keller von Robert Drouhin. Nach Angaben von Sotheby's waren lediglich 600 Flaschen des kostbaren Rebensafts hergestellt worden. Nur wenige Minuten später ging eine Flasche Macallan-Whisky aus dem Jahr 1926 für 843.200 Dollar (730.000 Euro) unter den Hammer. Der Branntwein stammte wiederum aus dem Keller von Robert Drouhin. (RIA Nowosti)  

