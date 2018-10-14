Weltrekord bei Weinauktion in New York – 558.000 US-Dollar für Romanée Conti 1945
Die beiden Käufer wurden nicht bekanntgegeben. Der Wein stammte aus dem Keller von Robert Drouhin. Nach Angaben von Sotheby's waren lediglich 600 Flaschen des kostbaren Rebensafts hergestellt worden. Nur wenige Minuten später ging eine Flasche Macallan-Whisky aus dem Jahr 1926 für 843.200 Dollar (730.000 Euro) unter den Hammer. Der Branntwein stammte wiederum aus dem Keller von Robert Drouhin. (RIA Nowosti)
#AuctionUpdate **NEWSFLASH** This morning in #NYC, two bottles of Romanée Conti 1945 from the personal cellar of Robert Drouhin each broke the prior world auction record for a single bottle of wine of any size, selling for $558,000 & $496,000. #SothebysWinepic.twitter.com/eGOnt5MlZg— Sotheby's (@Sothebys) 13. Oktober 2018
#AuctionUpdate **NEWSFLASH** Moments after our sale of DRC wines from Robert Drouhin's cellar, The Macallan 1926 sold for $843,200 – the highest price in Sotheby's history for a single spirit & the top auction price for any spirit sold in North America. #SothebysWinepic.twitter.com/2zW9fLYFD4— Sotheby's (@Sothebys) 13. Oktober 2018
