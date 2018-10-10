Mindestens fünf Tote sowie Vermisste bei Unwettern auf Mallorca
Dort wurden am Abend zahlreiche Autos mitgerissen, wie auf Bildern und Videoaufnahmen von Medien und des Wetterdienstes der Balearen zu sehen war. "Es war eine harte Nacht, aber ich denke, dass der Tag noch heftiger wird", zitierte die Zeitung El Mundo eine Lokalpolitikerin. In der Region seien mehr als 220 Liter pro Quadratmeter gefallen, so das Blatt. (dpa)
Així està Sant Llorenç ara mateix. Gent amb hipotèrmia i gasolineres com a refugi. "Ha estat espantós", diuen els primers testimonis d'una catàstrofe https://t.co/1fJyNvCwqbpic.twitter.com/W0da4dPsyF— IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) 9. Oktober 2018
La situació és crítica ara mateix. L'112 demana que ningú s'apropi a Sant Llorenç. Els veïnats no tenen llum i els telèfons mòbils no funcionen https://t.co/1fJyNvCwqbpic.twitter.com/twrUXK9Cbh— IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) 9. Oktober 2018
🔴#URGENT#AMPLIACIÓ Sant Llorenç ara mateix. El torrent s'ha desbordat per complet. Els bombers dels parcs d'Artà, Llucmajor, Felanitx i Alcúdia s'han desplaçat al lloc alertats per les greus inundacions. Més informació: https://t.co/1fJyNvCwqbpic.twitter.com/vNCZiL5md5— IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) 9. Oktober 2018
Mehr zum Thema - Mehr als 1.400 Tote bei Tsunami-Katastrophe in Indonesien