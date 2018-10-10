Newsticker

Mindestens fünf Tote sowie Vermisste bei Unwettern auf Mallorca

10.10.2018 • 08:59 Uhr
Quelle: www.globallookpress.com
Mindestens fünf Tote sowie Vermisste bei Unwettern auf Mallorca (Symbolbild)
Bei heftigen Unwettern auf Mallorca hat es Tote und Verletzte gegeben. Mindestens fünf Menschen seien bis zum Mittwochmorgen in den Wassermassen ums Leben gekommen, teilten die Rettungskräfte am Mittwochmorgen auf Twitter mit. Bis zu 20 weitere würden noch vermisst, berichteten spanische Medien. Betroffen war vor allem der Osten der Urlaubsinsel, wo am Dienstag auch ein Sturzbach über die Ufer getreten war.

Dort wurden am Abend zahlreiche Autos mitgerissen, wie auf Bildern und Videoaufnahmen von Medien und des Wetterdienstes der Balearen zu sehen war. "Es war eine harte Nacht, aber ich denke, dass der Tag noch heftiger wird", zitierte die Zeitung El Mundo eine Lokalpolitikerin. In der Region seien mehr als 220 Liter pro Quadratmeter gefallen, so das Blatt. (dpa)

