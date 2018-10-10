Mindestens fünf Tote sowie Vermisste bei Unwettern auf Mallorca

Quelle: www.globallookpress.com Mindestens fünf Tote sowie Vermisste bei Unwettern auf Mallorca (Symbolbild)

Bei heftigen Unwettern auf Mallorca hat es Tote und Verletzte gegeben. Mindestens fünf Menschen seien bis zum Mittwochmorgen in den Wassermassen ums Leben gekommen, teilten die Rettungskräfte am Mittwochmorgen auf Twitter mit. Bis zu 20 weitere würden noch vermisst, berichteten spanische Medien. Betroffen war vor allem der Osten der Urlaubsinsel, wo am Dienstag auch ein Sturzbach über die Ufer getreten war.