Neues aus Südosteuropa: Kroatien bekommt ein NATO-Ausbildungszentrum

Defence ministers from 🇧🇬🇭🇷🇭🇺🇸🇮 signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a Multinational Special Aviation Program with a training facility in Zadar. As the world changes #NATO must continue to adapt to meet evolving security threats. https://t.co/Oc52VyezFkpic.twitter.com/42cv8c7t8I