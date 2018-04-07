Newsticker

Mindestens 14 Tote bei Verkehrsunglück in Kanada – Bus mit Eishockey-Spielern kollidiert mit LKW

7.04.2018 • 10:20 Uhr
Quelle: Reuters
Mindestens 14 Tote bei Verkehrsunglück in Kanada – Bus mit Eishockeyspielern kollidiert mit Lkw (Symbolbild)
Bei einem Busunfall in Kanada sind mindestens 14 Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Drei Menschen schweben in Lebensgefahr. Nach Angaben der Zeitung "The Globe and Mail" sei der Bus des Junior-Eishockey-Teams "Humboldt Broncos" in der Nähe der Ortschaft Tisdale in der Provinz Saskatchewan am Freitag von einem Sattelschlepper gerammt worden. Im Bus hätten sich insgesamt 28 Menschen befunden. Die Mannschaft sei auf dem Weg zu einem Spiel gewesen.

Die Polizei leitete eine Untersuchung des Verkehrsunglücks ein. Saskatchewans Premierminister Scott Moe äußerte auf Twitter seine Anteilnahme. Auch Kanadas Regierungschef Justin Trudeau drückte den Angehörigen der Opfer sein tiefstes Beileid aus. (dpa/RIA Nowosti)

