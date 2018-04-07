Mindestens 14 Tote bei Verkehrsunglück in Kanada – Bus mit Eishockey-Spielern kollidiert mit LKW
Die Polizei leitete eine Untersuchung des Verkehrsunglücks ein. Saskatchewans Premierminister Scott Moe äußerte auf Twitter seine Anteilnahme. Auch Kanadas Regierungschef Justin Trudeau drückte den Angehörigen der Opfer sein tiefstes Beileid aus. (dpa/RIA Nowosti)
Words can not describe the loss that we feel tonight.— Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) 7. April 2018
From a grieving province, thank you to first responders & medical professionals for courageous response under the most difficult circumstances imaginable.
Tonight, we all must pray for these families.https://t.co/dEnhKMkDxJ
Je ne peux imaginer ce que peuvent vivre ces parents... je suis de tout cœur avec toutes les personnes éprouvées par cette terrible tragédie, dans la communauté de Humboldt et ailleurs. https://t.co/7O0og0876w— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 7. April 2018
The bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos has been involved in a serious crash with an 18-wheeler enroute to their game against the Nipawin Hawks.— Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) 7. April 2018
RCMP has confirmed that there have been casualties, but are unable to give details at this time. #PrayersForHumboldtpic.twitter.com/d3NsUlDPeN
Mehr zum Thema - 19 Tote bei Busunfall in Hongkong