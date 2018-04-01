Newsticker

Donald Trump setzt Angriff gegen Amazon fort

1.04.2018 • 13:48 Uhr
Donald Trump setzt Angriff gegen Amazon fort
US-Präsident Donald Trump hat in seiner öffentlichen Attacke gegen den Handelsriesen Amazon nachgelegt. Die US-Postbehörde verliere durch Amazon Milliardensummen, kritisierte der Republikaner auf Twitter. Bei jedem Paket, das die Post für Amazon ausliefere, mache sie im Durchschnitt 1,50 Dollar Verlust. Dieser Betrug müsse aufhören, forderte Donald Trump, ohne aber einen Beleg für diese Zahlen vorzulegen.

Der US-Präsident hatte schon in den vergangenen Tagen massiv gegen den Online-Händler ausgeteilt. Er behauptete, Amazon nutze die ihm gegenüber kritische Zeitung "Washington Post" als Lobbyorgan. Das Blatt müsse sich deshalb als Lobbyist registrieren.

Die Zeitung gehört dem Amazon-Chef Jeff Bezos. Die US-amerikanische Post USPS macht seit Jahren Verluste, was aber vor allem auf das nachlassende Briefgeschäft zurückgeht. Der Paketversand beschert der unabhängigen Behörde dagegen Zuwachs. (dpa)

