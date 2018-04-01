Donald Trump setzt Angriff gegen Amazon fort
Der US-Präsident hatte schon in den vergangenen Tagen massiv gegen den Online-Händler ausgeteilt. Er behauptete, Amazon nutze die ihm gegenüber kritische Zeitung "Washington Post" als Lobbyorgan. Das Blatt müsse sich deshalb als Lobbyist registrieren.
While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars. The Failing N.Y. Times reports that “the size of the company’s lobbying staff has ballooned,” and that...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31. März 2018
...does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a “lobbyist” and should so REGISTER. If the P.O. “increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.” This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31. März 2018
Die Zeitung gehört dem Amazon-Chef Jeff Bezos. Die US-amerikanische Post USPS macht seit Jahren Verluste, was aber vor allem auf das nachlassende Briefgeschäft zurückgeht. Der Paketversand beschert der unabhängigen Behörde dagegen Zuwachs. (dpa)
Mehr zum Thema - Widerstand gegen Ehrung von Amazon-Chef Bezos durch Springer-Verlag