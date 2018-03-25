Newsticker

Erstmals von Australien nach Großbritannien ohne Zwischenstopp: Flug dauert 17 Stunden

25.03.2018 • 10:19 Uhr
https://de.rt.com/1fwu
Erstmals von Australien nach Großbritannien ohne Zwischenstopp: Flug dauert 17 Stunden
Quelle: Reuters
Erstmals von Australien nach Großbritannien ohne Zwischenstopp: Flug dauert 17 Stunden (Symbolbild)
Ein Jet der Fluggesellschaft Qantas Airlines hat eine der weltweit längsten Routen eingeweiht. Das Passagierflugzeug hob am 24. März gegen 19 Uhr Ortszeit im westaustralischen Perth ab und landete am 25. März gegen 5 Uhr in der britischen Hauptstadt London. Die Maschine legte die 14.498 Kilometer lange Strecke ohne Zwischenstopp zurück und verbrachte somit rund 17 Stunden in der Luft.

An Bord der Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner befanden sich 16 Besatzungsmitglieder und mehr als 200 Passagiere. Extra für diesen Flug hatte die Airline nach eigenen Angaben die Sitze in der Maschine komfortabler gemacht.

