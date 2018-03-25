Erstmals von Australien nach Großbritannien ohne Zwischenstopp: Flug dauert 17 Stunden
An Bord der Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner befanden sich 16 Besatzungsmitglieder und mehr als 200 Passagiere. Extra für diesen Flug hatte die Airline nach eigenen Angaben die Sitze in der Maschine komfortabler gemacht.
The Qantas Dreamliner to make the maiden journey from #Perth to #London is VH-ZND with Captain Lisa Norman, Captain Jeff Foote, First Officer Dave Summergreene and Second Officer Troy Lane. pic.twitter.com/tgM3Wl93EQ— Qantas (@Qantas) 24. März 2018
After 17 hour maiden flight, @Qantas#QF9 just landed at @HeathrowAirporthttps://t.co/6jgc4tO4FRpic.twitter.com/QG2tQf5LKH— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) 25. März 2018
History made. We’ve arrived on the first nonstop flight from Australia to the UK. 17 hours flew by! @Qantas@sunriseon7pic.twitter.com/xfKweGcMmd— Matt Tinney (@Matt_Tinney) 25. März 2018
