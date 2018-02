Slowakischer Investigativ-Journalist Kuciak ermordet – Aufdeckungsarbeit des Opfers als Hauptmotiv

Investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiance were murdered tonight. Jan Kuciak worked on files of tax fraud of oligarchs Ladislav Bastrnak and Marian Kocner. Prime minister Robert Fico is living in Bastrnak's house. #Slovakia@AP@bbcworld@TBIJ@amnestyusa@guardianpic.twitter.com/9r2ij4jFpD