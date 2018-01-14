US-Amerikanerin benutzt echte Spinnen und Käfer im extravaganten Make-Up-Experiment [FOTOS]
Ahumada selbst beschreibt ihr Projekt als "noch eine meine künstlerische Ausdrucksform". "Ich präsentiere alle diese Lebewesen mit höchstem Respekt. Ich verstehe, wenn Sie das als grob empfingen oder wenn es Ihnen schwer fällt, diese Kunstart nachzuvollziehen, aber das ist ein Nebenprodukt meiner Kreativität", zitiert die Zeitung Metro die Bloggerin. Jedes Bild wird außerdem von lustigen Fakten über das jeweilige Insekt begleitet.
‼️REAL INSECTS‼️ Cicada SOURCE: Etsy shop: Insectartzone FUN FACTS: Some cicada calls can be heard up to 1 mile away, according to National Geographic. Cicadas do not sting or bite. When they leave their burrow, sometimes cicadas will make chimneys of mud over the exit. Each species of cicada has a different song.
‼️REAL BEETLE‼️ Flower Chafer SOURCE: Etsy: Instectartzone FUN FACTS: Flower chafers are a group of scarab beetles, comprising the subfamily Cetoniinae. Many species are diurnaland visit flowers for pollen and nectar, or to browse on the petals. Some species also feed on fruit.
‼️REAL MOTH‼️ Sunset Moth SOURCE: Etsy shop: InsectArt FUN FACTS: The Madagascan sunset moth or simply sunset moth, is a day-flying moth. It is considered to be one of the most impressive and beautiful Lepidoptera. Famous worldwide, it is featured in most coffee table books on the order and is much sought after by collectors.It is very colourful, though the iridescent parts of the wings do not have pigment; rather the colours originate from optical interference. Adult moths have a wingspan of 7–9 centimetres (3–3½ in).
‼️REAL WORMS‼️ Mealworms SOURCE: @petsmart (dehydrated reptile food) FUN FACTS: It takes about the same amount of energy to raise a pound of mealworms as it does to raise a pound of pork because the mealworms have to be kept warm all the time or they won't grow well. Mealworms have exoskeletons, which means their bodies are supported from the outside, not the inside.
‼️REAL SCORPIONS‼️ 8 legs(go on count em)..... just like a spider, scorpions are arachnids eeeeekkkk SOURCE: Etsy shop: geoevo FUN FACTS:Each scorpion has its' own unique venom, thus they all have a different toxicities. This is why the Arizona Bark Scorpion is lethal and the Desert Hairy Scorpion isn't. Even new born scorpions have venom so do not underestimate their size. Scorpion venom is used in moderation, it takes the scorpion a lot of energy to produce. It is used for subduing prey, in self defense and in some species mating.
‼️REAL BEE‼️ Honey Bee SOURCE: Found in my yard(already dead) FUN FACTS: These bees are now found in every part of the world except Antarctica, and is now considered the world's most important pollinator for agriculture. These huddle together during the cold winter months to stay warm and to survive. They live on the honey they produce and store during the spring and summer.
