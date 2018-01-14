US-Amerikanerin benutzt echte Spinnen und Käfer im extravaganten Make-Up-Experiment [FOTOS]

Jasmine Ahumada aus Kalifornien hat die Kunst des Schminkens auf eine grundsätzlich neue Ebene gebracht. In ihrem Beauty-Blog auf Instagram startete sie ein Projekt, für das sie über 30 exotische Looks kreierte – und dabei nicht weniger exotische Insekten benutzte. Echte Käfer, Spinnen, Schmetterlinge, Ameisen und sogar Skorpione gehören zur Palette der Visagistin genauso wie Mascara und Lindschatten. In kurzen Worten – nichts für empfindliche Gemüter.