Eltern laden Beleidiger ihrer Tochter zu deren Beerdigung ein
Tick Everett, der Vater des Mädchens, schreib auf seiner Facebook-Seite, dass jene Personen, die die Belästigungen seiner Tochter für einen Scherz hielten und sich dadurch überlegen fühlten, zur Beerdigung kommen und das Leid selbst miterleben können.
Ami Everett war ein Kindermodel und hat für Kopfbedeckungen der australischen Firma Akubra Werbung gemacht.
We are shocked and distressed to hear of the passing of “Dolly” - the young girl many of you will recognise from our past Christmas adverts. This beautiful photo was taken 8 years ago. Dolly chose to end her life to escape the bullying she was being subjected to. She was not even 15 years old. To think that anyone could feel so overwhelmed and that suicide was their only option is unfathomable. Bullying of any kind is unacceptable. It is abuse and it is time for us to stand up when we see any kind of bullying behaviour. Dolly could be anyone’s daughter, sister, friend. We need to make sure that anyone in crisis knows there is always someone to talk to. Be a friend, check up on your mates. Our hearts go out to Dolly’s family and friends. Amy ‘Dolly’ Everett 1.5.2003-3.1.2018 #stopbullyingnow #doitfordolly #justbekind
