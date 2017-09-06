Sei einfach du selbst: Australierin bewirbt Modemarke durch ungeschönte Fotos und verdient Millionen
Sherlyn gibt zu, dass sie am Anfang ihrer Karriere unter Druck der Öffentlichkeit stand und immer versuchte, auf eine bestimmte Art und Weise auszusehen. Sie nahm ständig zu und postete nur erfolgreiche Aufnahmen auf Instagram. Dies beeinflusste jedoch ihren psychischen Zustand sehr negativ. Das Mädchen entschied dann, die Aufnahmen nicht mehr digital zu verschönen und sie so zu posten, wie sie sind. Seitdem bekam sie mehr als 60.000 Follower, etwa 50.000 Kunden in 20 Ländern der Welt und einen Jahresprofit in Rekordhöhe von fünf Millionen US-Dollar.
When your pants can't fit anymore 😂 life goes on!!! Continue eating healthy and continue working out! WE CAN DO THIS! 💪😚 And my bra, it's been 8 months already still sticking strong 😂 she accompanied my journey of going down to A minus cup to now maybe A to B cup haah bra also roller coaster with me 😂 #sherbra (from @twenty3au or link in my profile or you can DM me to purchase it I'll help you to advice on sizing OR come see my at Melbourne Central in front of Platypus hehe 💕) #sherbra
Mehr lesen - Von Magersucht zu Traummaßen: Model wog vor ihrer Verwandlung unglückliche 25 Kilo