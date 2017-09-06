Sei einfach du selbst: Australierin bewirbt Modemarke durch ungeschönte Fotos und verdient Millionen

Die Besitzerin der australischen Marke Twenty3AU Sherlyn Tan ist dank ihren „natürlichen“ Fotos im Instagram-Profil berühmt geworden. „Einige schreiben, dass ich fette Achselhöhlen und Hüften habe, die meine Outfits verschandeln. Ich bekomme jeden Tag aber auch viele Nachrichten, in denen sich die Leute bei mir für solche Fotos bedanken“.

Sherlyn gibt zu, dass sie am Anfang ihrer Karriere unter Druck der Öffentlichkeit stand und immer versuchte, auf eine bestimmte Art und Weise auszusehen. Sie nahm ständig zu und postete nur erfolgreiche Aufnahmen auf Instagram. Dies beeinflusste jedoch ihren psychischen Zustand sehr negativ. Das Mädchen entschied dann, die Aufnahmen nicht mehr digital zu verschönen und sie so zu posten, wie sie sind. Seitdem bekam sie mehr als 60.000 Follower, etwa 50.000 Kunden in 20 Ländern der Welt und einen Jahresprofit in Rekordhöhe von fünf Millionen US-Dollar.

Публикация от 🦄 Sher 亚雪琳恩 🦄 (@sherlyn_fitness) Авг 18 2017 в 4:05 PDT

Публикация от 🦄 Sher 亚雪琳恩 🦄 (@sherlyn_fitness) Авг 23 2017 в 7:27 PDT

Mehr lesen - Von Magersucht zu Traummaßen: Model wog vor ihrer Verwandlung unglückliche 25 Kilo