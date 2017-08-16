Von Magersucht bis zu Model-Outfit: Amerikanerin wog 25 Kilo und sieht nun perfekt aus
Die junge Frau stellte ihre Diät und das Trainingsprogramm um und veröffentlichte Bilder ihrer Verwandlung auf ihrer Instagram-Seite. Nun hat sie fast 50.000 Follower und einen Vertrag mit einer Modelagentur unterzeichnet. "Viele denken, es ist cool, wenn du Six-Pack hast. Als ich es hatte, zählte ich die Tage vor meiner Beerdigung. Und nun fühle ich mich richtig gut".
the left picture came up on my timehop this morning, so naturally in honor of #transformationtuesday i had to choose the same swimsuit to wear out to my pool. let's just say the bottoms are no longer full coverage in the back. i've said it a thousand times and i'll say it again: the true difference lies not in my physical transformation, but rather in my soul. i am joy & love!!!
Mehr lesen - Frankreich setzt Gesetz gegen Magermodels um