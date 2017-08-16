Newsticker

Von Magersucht bis zu Model-Outfit: Amerikanerin wog 25 Kilo und sieht nun perfekt aus

16.08.2017 • 20:40 Uhr
https://de.rt.com/171f
Von Magersucht bis zu Model-Outfit: Amerikanerin wog 25 Kilo und sieht nun perfekt aus
© www.instagram.com
Von Magersucht bis zu Model-Outfit: Amerikanerin wog 25 Kilo und sieht nun perfekt aus
22-jährige Annalise Mishler aus dem US-Bundesstaat California litt vor zwei Jahren an einer schweren Form der Anorexie und wog nur 25 Kilogramm. Sie wollte immer schlanker werden, hielt strenge kohlenhydratarme Diät und trainierte sehr hart. "Eines Tages spürte ich, dass ich buchstäblich verschwinde", gab Annalise zu. "Ich habe verstanden, dass ich damit aufhören muss".

Die junge Frau stellte ihre Diät und das Trainingsprogramm um und veröffentlichte Bilder ihrer Verwandlung auf ihrer Instagram-Seite. Nun hat sie fast 50.000 Follower und einen Vertrag mit einer Modelagentur unterzeichnet. "Viele denken, es ist cool, wenn du Six-Pack hast. Als ich es hatte, zählte ich die Tage vor meiner Beerdigung. Und nun fühle ich mich richtig gut".

Mehr lesenFrankreich setzt Gesetz gegen Magermodels um

Tags: , ,
Top ArtikelTop Videos
1
Wiederaufbau in Syrien: Massenrückkehr von Flüchtlingen macht politische Entscheidungen nötig
2
Beide Koreas warnen Trump: "Militärische Handlungen nur von Korea zu entscheiden"
3
Schweizer Hotel fordert Juden auf, sich zu duschen
4
Soziologe Hauke Brunkhorst: Bilanz nach zwölf Jahren Merkel - Europäische Union liegt in Trümmern
5
"Kriegt endlich mal Eier in die Hose": Der Russlandkongress der AfD
1
Syrien: Leben unter Belagerung des IS - Exklusivaufnahmen aus Deir ez-Zor
2
Libysche Küstenwache beschlagnahmt Flüchtlingsrettungsschiff von spanischer NGO
3
"In Uniform mit E-Gitarre und Geige" - Moranbong, Kim Jong-uns Girlgroup für Nordkorea
4
Madeira: Umstürzender Baum tötet 13 Gläubige vor Kirche an Mariä Himmelfahrt
5
Terroristen auf der Flucht - Syrische Fallschirmjäger erstürmen erfolgreich IS-Dörfer
Der Fehlende Part
Götz Kubitschek zu seinem unerwünschten Bestseller 'Finis Germania'
Lesen Sie auch auf unserer Webseite
ForumVostok
RT Deutsch
© 2005 - 2017