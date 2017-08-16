Explosion am London Southend Airport - Schwarzer Rauch über Hangar
Der betroffene Hangar liegt im Norden des Flugfeldes und gehört der Firma Air Livery. Ein Augenzeuge erzählte gegenüber Essex Live, dass die Flammen nicht sehr hoch waren, aber der Qualm sehr dicht. Im Hangar soll es keine Maschinen gegeben haben.
ALERT Explosion near London Southend Airport, operations not affected for now https://t.co/jiR9wRgOe7pic.twitter.com/RyC63ZFDTa— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) 16 августа 2017 г.
Big fire at Southend airport 👀 pic.twitter.com/o1Js5tYMjT— Rhys Lench (@RhysLench) 16 августа 2017 г.
Breaking: We're getting reports of a large fire near to Southend Airport. Thick black smoke seen.— Your Southend (@YourSouthend) 16 августа 2017 г.
We'll bring you updates as we get them. pic.twitter.com/RLXteduYGS
Southend Airport is still open and operating as normal. https://t.co/NA3oS8ctWT— Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) 16 августа 2017 г.