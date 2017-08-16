Explosion am London Southend Airport - Schwarzer Rauch über Hangar

Newsticker

16.08.2017 • 12:47 Uhr
Die Feuerwehr kämpft seit 10.40 (Ortszeit) am London Southend Airport mit den Flammen. Lokale Medien berichten von einer mutmaßlichen Explosion. Dicker schwarzer Qualm liegt über einem Hangar des britischen Verkehrsflughafens etwa 60 Kilometer östlich von London. Einem Sprecher des Betriebes zufolge werden dennoch alle Flüge planmäßig absolviert.

Der betroffene Hangar liegt im Norden des Flugfeldes und gehört der Firma Air Livery. Ein Augenzeuge erzählte gegenüber Essex Live, dass die Flammen nicht sehr hoch waren, aber der Qualm sehr dicht. Im Hangar soll es keine Maschinen gegeben haben.

