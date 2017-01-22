Donald Trump plagiiert Obamas Inaugurationstorte
Der berühmte US-amerikanische Feinbäcker Duff Goldman hat die Ähnlichkeit der Torten von Obama und Trump auch nicht übersehen können. „Die linke Torte ist diejenige, die ich zur Inauguration des Präsidenten Obama zubereitet habe. Die rechte ist die von Trump. Die habe ich nicht gemacht“, schrieb er in seinem Twitter-Account.
Am 20. Januar ist der designierte US-Präsident Donald Trump vereidigt worden und hat somit sein neues Amt offiziell angetreten. Der Zeremonie auf dem Kapitolinischen Hügel in Washington wohnten über 800 Gäste bei. Das Ereignis wurde in der US-Hauptstadt von massenhaften Protesten begleitet.
The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii— Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) 21 января 2017 г.
Excited to share the cake we got to make for one of last night's inaugural balls. While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else's work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one. @duff_goldman originally created this for Obama's inauguration 4 years ago and this years committee commissioned us to re-create it. Best part is all the profits are being donated to @humanrightscampaign, one of our favorite charities who we have loved working with over the years. Because basic human rights are something every man, woman and child straight, gay or the rainbow in between deserve!