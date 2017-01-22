Donald Trump plagiiert Obamas Inaugurationstorte

Newsticker

22.01.2017 • 15:19 Uhr
Zur Inaugurationszeremonie von Donald Trump haben die Patissiers der Konditorei Buttercream Bakeshop den Auftrag bekommen, eine Kopie der Torte anzufertigen, die für denselben Anlass vor vier Jahren für den Ex-Präsidenten der USA Barack Obama zubereitet worden war. Darüber berichtete TMZ. „Obwohl wir am liebsten Originalentwürfe herstellen, wenn wir gefragt werden, die Arbeit von jemandem anderen zu wiederholen, sind wir sehr froh, wenn es von einem solchen Meisterwerk handelt“, erklärten sie.

Der berühmte US-amerikanische Feinbäcker Duff Goldman hat die Ähnlichkeit der Torten von Obama und Trump auch nicht übersehen können. „Die linke Torte ist diejenige, die ich zur Inauguration des Präsidenten Obama zubereitet habe. Die rechte ist die von Trump. Die habe ich nicht gemacht“, schrieb er in seinem Twitter-Account.

Am 20. Januar ist der designierte US-Präsident Donald Trump vereidigt worden und hat somit sein neues Amt offiziell angetreten. Der Zeremonie auf dem Kapitolinischen Hügel in Washington wohnten über 800 Gäste bei. Das Ereignis wurde in der US-Hauptstadt von massenhaften Protesten begleitet.

