Neue Daten zu COVID-19 – Sollte die weltweite Lockdown-Strategie geändert werden?

A Stanford University blood sample study published this week put the COVID-19 mortality rate at 0.14% or less, meaning 14 deaths or fewer per 10,000 people infected Results were based on data from Santa Clara County in California - a small sample size - but if they hold up around the world, it means that millions were likely infected with the novel #coronavirus, but its lethality is about the same as that of the seasonal flu Researchers, who found Covid-19 antibodies in those who were never admitted to hospital as patients, suggested that the true number of cases exceeded official records by 50-85 times, with most suffering mild or no symptoms But with as much as 4 percent of Santa Clara County's population having already been infected at some point, according to the study, the epidemic could still produce a massive cumulative death toll if replicated throughout the globe