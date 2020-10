Deutscher Astrophysiker erhält diesjährigen Physik-Nobelpreis

2020 #NobelPrize laureate Reinhard Genzel was born in 1952 in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.



He is Director at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, Garching, Germany and a professor @UCBerkeley, USA.