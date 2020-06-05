Als Zeichen gegen Rassismus: Dating-App Grindr löscht Filtereinstellung "Ethnie"

Nach dem Tod des Afroamerikaners George Floyd bei einem brutalen Polizeieinsatz in den USA löscht die Dating-App Grindr ihre Filtereinstellung "Ethnie". Man wolle damit die Anti-Rassismus-Initiative "Black Lives Matter" unterstützen, so das Unternehmen.

Grindr ist eine weitverbreitete Dating-App für schwule und bisexuelle Männer sowie Transsexuelle. Wegen des Filter-Merkmals war Grindr schon mehrfach in die Kritik geraten. Bislang hatte das Unternehmen die Sucheinstellung "Ethnie" mit dem Argument verteidigt, dass sich viele Nutzer der App nur für Angehörige der eigenen Minderheit interessierten. Auch viele andere Datingportale bieten diese Filtereinstellung neben Kriterien wie Alter, Gewicht und Größe an. Schließlich teilten die Firmenvertreter am Dienstag auf Instagram mit:

Wir werden den Rassismus auf Grindr weiterhin bekämpfen, sowohl mithilfe des Dialoges mit unserer Gemeinde als auch mit einer Null-Toleranz-Politik für Rassismus und Hassrede auf unserer Plattform. Im Rahmen dieser Verpflichtung und basierend auf Ihrem Feedback haben wir beschlossen, die Filtereinstellung "Ethnie" aus unserer nächsten Version zu entfernen.

Bei dem Polizeieinsatz in Minneapolis, US-Bundesstaat Minnesota, hatte ein Polizeibeamter den Afroamerikaner George Floyd fast neun Minuten lang sein Knie in den Nacken gedrückt. Alle Bitten des Afroamerikaners, ihn atmen zu lassen, ignorierte der weiße Polizist. Seit Tagen wird deshalb in den USA und anderen Ländern gegen Polizeigewalt, Rassismus und soziale Ungerechtigkeit demonstriert. In vielen Städten quer durch die USA war es zuletzt zu schweren Ausschreitungen und Plünderungen gekommen, weswegen nächtliche Ausgangssperren verhängt wurden.

