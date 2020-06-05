Als Zeichen gegen Rassismus: Dating-App Grindr löscht Filtereinstellung "Ethnie"
Grindr ist eine weitverbreitete Dating-App für schwule und bisexuelle Männer sowie Transsexuelle. Wegen des Filter-Merkmals war Grindr schon mehrfach in die Kritik geraten. Bislang hatte das Unternehmen die Sucheinstellung "Ethnie" mit dem Argument verteidigt, dass sich viele Nutzer der App nur für Angehörige der eigenen Minderheit interessierten. Auch viele andere Datingportale bieten diese Filtereinstellung neben Kriterien wie Alter, Gewicht und Größe an. Schließlich teilten die Firmenvertreter am Dienstag auf Instagram mit:
Wir werden den Rassismus auf Grindr weiterhin bekämpfen, sowohl mithilfe des Dialoges mit unserer Gemeinde als auch mit einer Null-Toleranz-Politik für Rassismus und Hassrede auf unserer Plattform. Im Rahmen dieser Verpflichtung und basierend auf Ihrem Feedback haben wir beschlossen, die Filtereinstellung "Ethnie" aus unserer nächsten Version zu entfernen.
We will not be silent. Black lives matter. We were planning to announce our #PridePerseveres initiative today, but in light of the ongoing violence and injustices against our POC family, that no longer feels appropriate. How can we launch a month of celebration when so many of us are hurting? How can we celebrate Pride without acknowledging that we wouldn’t even HAVE a Pride month if it weren’t for the brave black, brown, trans, and queer folks whose uprising against the police at Stonewall gave birth to the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement? It is our responsibility to speak out against the hate and violence that such a vital part of our community continue to face. We stand in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement and the hundreds of thousands of queer people of color who log in to our app every day. We will not be silent, and we will not be inactive. Today we are making donations to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute @mpjinstitute and Black Lives Matter @blklivesmatter, and urge you to do the same if you can (links in bio). We will continue to fight racism on Grindr, both through dialogue with our community and a zero-tolerance policy for racism and hate speech on our platform. As part of this commitment, and based on your feedback, we have decided to remove the ethnicity filter from our next release. Tomorrow, we will announce our #PridePerseveres calendar, but in a different light. Yes, we can still come together in the spirit of Pride, but Pride this year has an added responsibility, a shifted tone, and a new priority that will be reflected in our programming—support and solidarity for queer people of color and the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
Bei dem Polizeieinsatz in Minneapolis, US-Bundesstaat Minnesota, hatte ein Polizeibeamter den Afroamerikaner George Floyd fast neun Minuten lang sein Knie in den Nacken gedrückt. Alle Bitten des Afroamerikaners, ihn atmen zu lassen, ignorierte der weiße Polizist. Seit Tagen wird deshalb in den USA und anderen Ländern gegen Polizeigewalt, Rassismus und soziale Ungerechtigkeit demonstriert. In vielen Städten quer durch die USA war es zuletzt zu schweren Ausschreitungen und Plünderungen gekommen, weswegen nächtliche Ausgangssperren verhängt wurden.
