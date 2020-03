Nun also doch: EU will Beitrittsgespräche mit Nordmazedonien und Albanien aufnehmen

Heartfelt congratulations to🇦🇱#Albania &🇲🇰#NorthMacedonia❗️



Today,🇪🇺#EU Member States reached a political agreement on the opening of accession talks with 🇦🇱&🇲🇰.



More info here👉🏻 https://t.co/PCoj7nIc0o#EUenlargement#WesternBalkanspic.twitter.com/bgLy75prCi