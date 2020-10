Polnische Behörde mit US-Wortlaut – Höchstmögliche Sanktionen gegen Nord Stream 2 Betreiber

Tomasz Chróstny, President of #UOKiK, has imposed a penalty of over PLN 29 bn on Gazprom, and of over PLN 234 mln on 5 remaining companies participating in the construction of the gas pipeline - as a result of the lack of approval for the #NordStream2 ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/QwyGgrxutU