"Grün ist kein Freibrief" – Österreich startet "Corona-Ampel"

Today the Austrian government launched the #CoronaAmpel, a coronavirus warning system with four levels: green, yellow, orange, and red. Four areas of the country (Vienna, Linz, Graz, and Kufstein) are at warning level yellow.#CoronaVirusAT#COVID19athttps://t.co/oaY2MINLIUpic.twitter.com/IjUGDJBtua