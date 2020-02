Idlib ein "Magnet" für Terroristen? Auswärtiges Amt bestätigt und relativiert umgehend

.@OIRSpox Colonel Myles Caggins says the #Idlib province is a "magnet" for terrorist groups who are a "nuisance, a menace and a threat" to the hundreds of thousands of civilians in Syria, who are just "trying to make it through the winter."



