Iran: Arabische Gruppe bekennt sich zu Angriff auf Militärparade

Names of those killed in #AhvazAttack released: 5 IRGC officers, 11 IRGC soldiers, 2 Basij forces, 1 Army cleric, 1 war veteran plus 1 four-year-old kid (child of an Army officer), and four other people whose affiliation not mentioned; perhaps civilians.

