Syrien: Mehrere Tote bei israelischen und türkischen Luftangriffen

After there was confusion with the photos and names of the women killed yesterday, we confirmed the third woman identified: Hebun Mele Xelîl. She was also a member of Kongra Star, the Rojava Women's Movement.



Hebun Mele Xelîl🌹

Zehra Berkel🌹

Emine Veysî🌹#StopTurkishFemicidepic.twitter.com/jQ9UBkbI0x