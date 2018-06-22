Trump verlängert Sanktionen gegen Nordkorea um ein weiteres Jahr
22.06.2018 • 17:50 Uhr
Weitere Informationen folgen in Kürze...
Trump extends the "national emergency" related to North Korea's nuclear weapons program. (National Emergencies basically = authority for sanctions). pic.twitter.com/H6FBfVuKDG— Olivier Knox (@OKnox) 22. Juni 2018
Despite summit with Kim Jong-un, Pres Trump notifies Congress he's renewing national emergency with respect to North Korea to keep US sanctions and restrictions in place for another year. Cites NK nukes & missiles as a national security threat to the US.— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) 22. Juni 2018