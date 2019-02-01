icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yt
Lateinamerika

Meteorit über West-Kuba explodiert - Augenzeugen

1.02.2019 • 21:25 Uhr
Am Freitag soll im westlichen Kuba, in der Nähe der Stadt Viñales, Pinar del Río, eine Meteoritenexplosion stattgefunden haben. Zuvor wurde dieser am Himmel über den Florida Keys gesehen. Die Explosion soll von einem gewaltigen Knall begleitet worden sein.

Mehrere Augenzeugen berichteten dies. 

Einige Bilder zeigen Fragmente des Meteoriten, der wahrscheinlich über der Provinz Pinar del Río explodiert ist. 

Weitere Details folgen

