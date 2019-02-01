Meteorit über West-Kuba explodiert - Augenzeugen
Mehrere Augenzeugen berichteten dies.
We're receiving reports that a meteor was seen in the sky across the Florida Keys. It appears that a meteorite impact occurred in western Cuba, near the town of Viñales, Pinar del Río, earlier this afternoon. #flwx#KeyWest#FloridaKeys#meteorhttps://t.co/PbzbrEhoGf— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) 1. Februar 2019
#BREAKING: Just got this video from a friend in #PinardelRio who says they think the trail in the sky was left by a #meteorite, which shattered windows and made extremely loud sounds. Sounded like two #explosions. #cuba@WPLGLocal10pic.twitter.com/AMmb9ZE6vB— Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) 1. Februar 2019
Einige Bilder zeigen Fragmente des Meteoriten, der wahrscheinlich über der Provinz Pinar del Río explodiert ist.
Only in Cuba does an apparent meteorite crash and you happen to know the person who’s house was hit. pic.twitter.com/jYhAnBLUy0— Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) 1. Februar 2019
Weitere Details folgen